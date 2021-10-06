Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $1.04

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $424.25 million and $42.69 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 79% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00068698 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001876 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004533 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

