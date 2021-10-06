Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALPAU stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,742. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

