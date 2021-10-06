Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Vanguard Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,272,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250,253 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.19% of Alphabet worth $53,316,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $2,763,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.1% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $23.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,747.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,801.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,544.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,436.00 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

