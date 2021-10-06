Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fmr LLC owned 1.97% of Alphabet worth $32,072,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $30.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,751.30. 1,216,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,433.23 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,784.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,499.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

