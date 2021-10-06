Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,768,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,697 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.41% of Alphabet worth $55,595,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $30.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,751.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,433.23 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,786.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,506.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.