AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,130,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after buying an additional 112,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after buying an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,146,000 after buying an additional 41,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,370,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,954,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.32. 2,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

