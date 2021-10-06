AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.01. 28,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $100.23.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

