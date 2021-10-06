AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 375.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Boise Cascade worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.95. 7,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,113. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

