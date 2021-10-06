Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Trading Up 14.2%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) was up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 1,946,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,378,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

About Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision.

