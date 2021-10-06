ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85.

