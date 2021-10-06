AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Trading Down 1.2%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.82. 5,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 8,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATGFF. CIBC lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

