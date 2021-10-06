Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 2,500 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $2,462,250.00.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00.
- On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00.
Alteryx stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.66. 727,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 0.71. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.83.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,388,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after buying an additional 501,390 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,866,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after buying an additional 873,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,470,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
AYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
