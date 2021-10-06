Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 2,500 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $2,462,250.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00.

Alteryx stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.66. 727,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 0.71. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,388,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after buying an additional 501,390 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,866,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after buying an additional 873,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,470,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

