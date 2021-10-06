Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,545 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,459,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.