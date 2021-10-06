Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 182,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,458. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 3.74. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

