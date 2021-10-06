Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86). 49,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 59,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

The stock has a market cap of £53.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 14.03 and a quick ratio of 13.66.

About Altus Strategies (LON:ALS)

Altus Strategies plc, together its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole gold project and Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; Wadi Jundi gold project, Bakriyah gold project, Abu Diwan gold project, Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; Agdz copper-silver project, Takzim copper-zinc project, Zaer copper project, and Ammas zinc-lead project located in Central Morocco; Igzougza copper-silver project, Azrar copper project, and Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; Daro copper-gold project and Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; and Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia.

