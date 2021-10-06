Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 8.0% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amazon.com worth $2,072,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $41.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,262.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,364.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3,364.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,158.05.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.