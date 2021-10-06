Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,869,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.37% of Amazon.com worth $6,430,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sovarnum Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 59,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $205,611,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $41.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,262.01. 2,472,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,364.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3,364.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,158.05.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

