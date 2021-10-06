Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,627. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.33 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella has a one year low of $53.07 and a one year high of $169.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.