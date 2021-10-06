Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded at Barclays

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,976,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,209 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ambev by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.