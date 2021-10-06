Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Amdocs worth $44,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs stock opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

