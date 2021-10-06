América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE AMX opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $959,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399,065 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,868,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in América Móvil by 35.1% in the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in América Móvil by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,942,000 after buying an additional 167,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,405,000 after purchasing an additional 509,676 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

