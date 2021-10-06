American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Shares Up 0.7%

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) shares shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.52. 1,838,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,136,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Battery Metals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

American Battery Metals Corp. is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining, extraction and recycling of battery metals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

