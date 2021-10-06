American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Shares Up 0.5%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.19 and last traded at $45.19. 390 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 9.96% of American Century Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.