American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

