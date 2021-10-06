American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,289 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $45,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after buying an additional 305,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in American Electric Power by 30.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 41.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.59. 213,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,716. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

