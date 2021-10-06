American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,875 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 2.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.40. The stock had a trading volume of 236,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,298. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

