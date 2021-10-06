American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,779,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 181,577 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.61% of American Express worth $2,111,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,186. The stock has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.00. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

