American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 145.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. 1,451,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,334. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

