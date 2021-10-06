AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 26.9% in September

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ACAN opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. AmeriCann has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Get AmeriCann alerts:

About AmeriCann

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.