AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of AMETEK worth $179,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 100.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AME traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $123.44. 30,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,115. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.