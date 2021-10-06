Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,890,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350,518 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Amgen worth $2,654,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $209.98. 2,927,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.96 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.12 and its 200 day moving average is $238.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

