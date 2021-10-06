Amit Mathradas Sells 4,428 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $740,494.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56.

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.04. 634,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,721. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

