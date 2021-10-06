Ampleforth Governance Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.03 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $118.18 million and $12.03 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $13.61 or 0.00024752 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00059451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00097427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00129981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.50 or 1.00363633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.42 or 0.06313566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 8,685,980 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.