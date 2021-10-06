Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 10,118 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,220,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,809 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.