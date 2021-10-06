Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $178.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.69.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

