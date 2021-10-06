Analysts Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $895.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%.

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Shares of AR opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 226.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

