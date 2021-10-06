Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock worth $107,963. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 24.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 112.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 280,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,410. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.