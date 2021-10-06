Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post $0.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Capri reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.76.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. 1,870,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 4.9% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

