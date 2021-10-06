Analysts Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

MAIN opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 54,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

