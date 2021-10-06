Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. RadNet reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. RadNet has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76.

In other news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in RadNet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

