Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report sales of $288.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.20 million. Zumiez posted sales of $270.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley reduced their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zumiez by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 81.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. 2,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,632. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

