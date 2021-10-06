Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 6th (AAL, AGNC, ALGT, AMX, AX, CBG, CBGPY, CDW, DAL, GOGO)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, October 6th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $196.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $208.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Immutep Limited is a biotechnology company. It engaged in developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of eftilagimod alpha, IMP731, IMP701 and IMP761 which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in Europe, Australia and the U.S. Immutep Limited, formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd, is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With one marketed product Ironwood is over-dependent on Linzess for growth. The company is also facing rising competition and pricing pressure for the drug. Any Linzess-related pipeline/regulatory setbacks will weigh heavily on the stock as there are no clinical-stage candidates in its pipeline. Moreover, discontinuation of development of two leading pipeline candidates in 2020 hurt the company’s prospect significantly. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, strong demand and expansion in new patient population and geographic regions have been boosting sales of Linzess. Ironwood is also focused on further label expansions of the drug. Meanwhile, Ironwood’s separation into two companies is increasing operational performance and strategic flexibility.”

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating.

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $108.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $123.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $118.00.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

