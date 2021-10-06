Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post sales of $448.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $461.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $441.07 million. Angi reported sales of $389.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 463.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Angi by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after buying an additional 798,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 42.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 233,103 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Angi has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 1.94.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

