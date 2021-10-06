Analysts Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report sales of $277.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.70 million. ExlService posted sales of $241.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.04 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,868.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 99,982 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.22. 2,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

