Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.29. Fabrinet reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 79.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.9% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.45. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

