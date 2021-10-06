Analysts Expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Analysts expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after buying an additional 1,324,574 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67,944 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 632,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 396,828 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,777.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after buying an additional 4,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. 32,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

