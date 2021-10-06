Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post $0.81 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

URBN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. 1,823,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,728. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.