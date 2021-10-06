Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post $0.81 EPS

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

URBN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. 1,823,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,728. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.