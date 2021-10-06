Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.39. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CSFB boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.85.

SLF opened at C$67.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.78. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$68.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

