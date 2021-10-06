Analysts Issue Forecasts for Village Farms International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Village Farms International in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

VFF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

VFF stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $693.19 million, a PE ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 103,365 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 40.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Village Farms International by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,996 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $3,234,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

