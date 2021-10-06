Analysts Offer Predictions for International Paper’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for International Paper in a research note issued on Sunday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,852,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

